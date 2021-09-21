Baby Faces
Advertisement

Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the last night of Summer and a few thunderstorms are possible, but the severe threat is marginal or very low on the scale this evening.  Showers will taper off tonight as cooler & less humid weather pushes in from the north.  The cold front is moving from Arkansas into Mississippi.  Tomorrow will start off sunny and very pleasant as the humidity decreases during the day.  Temperatures will be in the 60s in the morning and only 70s during the afternoon.  Even cooler weather arrives Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings with lows in the lower and middle 50s and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.  Once we get beyond the chance for rain tonight, expect sunny and drier weather through this weekend and into next week.  Fall officially begins tomorrow at 2:21pm.  Sunset is 6:58pm and the sunrise is 6:49am.  Average high is 85 and the average low is 63 this time of year.

