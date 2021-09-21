Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Hernando man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Howard Eugene...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Howard Eugene Phipps of Hernando, MS, in Desoto County.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Howard Eugene Phipps of Hernando, MS, in DeSoto County.

He is described as a white male, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 118 pounds, with silver hair and green eyes.

He was last seen Monday, September 20, 2021, at about 9:00 am near Mount Pleasant Road in DeSoto County, wearing a green and yellow plaid shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a baseball cap.

Howard Eugene Phipps is believed to be in a 2011 black and white Mini Cooper bearing MS tag DAM8053 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Howard Eugene Phipps suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Howard Eugene Phipps, contact Hernando Police Department at 662-429-9096.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
Wesley Littleton, 28
Yazoo City man’s body found on porch, arrest warrant issued for accused killer
The video sent to WLBT shows the man being slapped.
VIDEO: Man seen bloodied after interaction with officer in Kosciusko
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigationissued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Eardth Franklin...
77-year-old found dead after Silver Alert
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states

Latest News

If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 9/21/21: Johnson & Johnson, Jackson garbage contracts, and JPS vaccination policy
Jackson Public Schools could soon require ALL teachers and staff to get the COVID shot.
JPS could require all teachers and staff to receive COVID vaccine
In A Stroke Of Luck, Our First True, Lasting Fall Front Sweeps Through On The Last Day Of Summer
First Alert Forecast: late Tuesday storms to usher in fall air mid-late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hot, sticky Tuesday ahead of sweeping front mid-week