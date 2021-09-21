Baby Faces
Ole Miss football team offered NIL deal from Blue Delta Jeans

Red quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) passes under Blue team pressure in the second half of The...
Red quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) passes under Blue team pressure in the second half of The Grove Bowl, Mississippi's NCAA college spring football game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - According Forbes, the Tupelo-based jean company, Blue Delta Jeans, has offered the entire Ole Miss football team a name, image, and likeness deal.

In exchange for at least one social media post per month through January, players will receive a custom pair of jeans, which retail for $450. Players can also receive $100 per pair sold using their unique promo codes.

