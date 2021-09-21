Ole Miss football team offered NIL deal from Blue Delta Jeans

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - According Forbes, the Tupelo-based jean company, Blue Delta Jeans, has offered the entire Ole Miss football team a name, image, and likeness deal.

Entire @OleMissFB team was offered NIL deals from @bluedeltajeans. Players including @Grindkd_55 and @Isaiahiton2 got measured and designed their custom jeans ($450 value) and can earn $100/pair sold using their unique codes. More on @ForbesSports. https://t.co/dDbbHzrHEI — Kristi Dosh (@SportsBizMiss) September 20, 2021

In exchange for at least one social media post per month through January, players will receive a custom pair of jeans, which retail for $450. Players can also receive $100 per pair sold using their unique promo codes.

