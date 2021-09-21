Baby Faces
Mississippi takes management of prison from private company

FILE- In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Burl Cain responds to a reporter's question after being...
FILE- In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Burl Cain responds to a reporter's question after being introduced by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves as the new commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi Department of Corrections is taking over operation of Marshall County Correctional Facility — a prison that has been privately run since it opened 25 years ago. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections is taking over operation of Marshall County Correctional Facility — a prison that has been privately run since it opened 25 years ago.

Management & Training Corp. is the private company most recently contracted to operate the 1,000-bed, medium-security prison.

Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain says the company was having trouble hiring and retaining employees because the prison is close to Memphis, Tennessee.

Cain says the Department of Corrections raised the pay at the prison to $15 an hour. He says MTC couldn’t do that because it has to keep a consistent pay scale at all the prisons it runs.

