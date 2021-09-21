M-Braves ready for chance at a championship

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Having clinched a spot in the Double-A South Championship Series a few weeks ago, the Mississippi Braves are ready to finally jump back into baseball games with something on the line.

This week, the Braves will have the opportunity to win the franchise’s first league title since 2008. That quest starts on Tuesday at the Montgomery Biscuits for game one of the championships series. The M-Braves are 17-7 against the Biscuits this season, including five wins in a six-game series earlier in September.

The first two games of the best-of-five series will be played in Montgomery, AL on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by game three at Trustmark Park in Pearl on Friday, as well as games four and five on Saturday and Sunday if necessary.

