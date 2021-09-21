M-Bar Sports Grill donates over $16k to city of Jackson to increase community safety

Baby Faces
M-Bar Sports Grill donated more than $16,000 in technology to the city of Jackson in hopes of deterring crime during a Community Safety Day at the venue.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - M-Bar Sports Grill donated more than $16,000 in technology to the city of Jackson in hopes of deterring crime during a Community Safety Day at the venue.

In a partnership with the Jackson Police Department, M-Bar donated numerous high-definition Active Solution SafeCity Neighborhood Watch cameras that will connect to Jackson’s Real Time Command Center to increase community safety.

“Our top priorities are the safety, security and well-being of our community, and we are 100% committed to stopping crime in its tracks,” said Richard Bradley, founder and owner of M-Bar.

“Crime is on an upsurge, and we will use all resources to combat it. We have been working closely with the Jackson Police Department, city officials and business leaders on strategies to stem the surge in violence. This new video camera system will help make our city safer.”

The wireless infrared cameras, which are powered by streetlights and connect directly to the police department, offer a variety of services to thwart crime including video analytics, license plate recognition, environmental monitoring and surveillance.

In addition to these cameras, M-Bar has taken numerous steps to increase safety and security in the area including tripling the number of security guards, increasing the number of Hinds County sheriff deputies patrolling the area and shortening hours of operation during the week.

“We are thrilled to partner with M-Bar and its leadership to fight crime in every corner of our city,” said JPD Chief James E. Davis.

“These new high-definition surveillance cameras will help us keep a watchful eye on the County Line area as we strive to keep the community safe from crime and violence.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

