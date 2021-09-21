Baby Faces
JPS votes to require teachers, staff get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Ashley Garner and Brendan Hall
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, the Jackson Public School District voted unanimously to require vaccines for teachers and staff. They also have the option to submit to weekly testing.

The new policy requires employees to get the shot by October 1. District leaders cite the surge in COVID cases as the reason for the policy.

Leaders state that COVID-19 poses a continuous threat to the safety and wellbeing the community and that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent transmission and limit hospitalizations and deaths.

Just last month, a JPS school teacher died after contracting the virus. Her family says she had received one dose of the vaccine and was waiting on the second.

The district says employees will have access to the vaccine on site or a list of vaccination sites will be provided.

