JPS votes to require teachers, staff get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, the Jackson Public School District voted unanimously to require vaccines for teachers and staff. They also have the option to submit to weekly testing.

The new policy requires employees to get the shot by October 1. District leaders cite the surge in COVID cases as the reason for the policy.

#BREAKING: @JPSDistrict votes unanimously to require vaccines for teachers and staff or to submit to weekly testing. The new policy requires employees to get the shot by October 1st. pic.twitter.com/DC4bxtu9qo — Brendan Hall (@HallReports) September 22, 2021

Leaders state that COVID-19 poses a continuous threat to the safety and wellbeing the community and that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent transmission and limit hospitalizations and deaths.

Just last month, a JPS school teacher died after contracting the virus. Her family says she had received one dose of the vaccine and was waiting on the second.

The district says employees will have access to the vaccine on site or a list of vaccination sites will be provided.

