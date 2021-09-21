Baby Faces
JPS could require all teachers and staff to receive COVID vaccine

By Ashley Garner
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools could soon require ALL teachers and staff to get the COVID shot.

JPS board members will meet tonight to decide whether or not to approve this vaccine mandate for employees.

The new policy would require all teachers and staff to be fully vaccinated by October 1st. Those who choose not to get vaccinated will have to take a COVID test every week.

District leaders site the surge in COVID cases as the reason for the policy.

Leaders state that COVID-19, poses a continuous threat to the safety and wellbeing of our community, and that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent transmission and limit COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

Just last month, a JPS school teacher died after contracting the virus.

Her family says she had received one dose of the vaccine and was waiting on the second.

The district says employees will have access to the vaccine on site or a list of vaccination sites will be provided.

The board meets tonight at 5:30.

