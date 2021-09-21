Baby Faces
JPD cameras installed to monitor Belhaven activity and curb crime

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent increase in carjackings and break-ins have residents in one Jackson neighborhood on guard and living in fear.

But now, they are getting more help from the Jackson Police Department with some of their latest technology. Last week this camera was installed here at Jefferson and Manship Streets, a highly traveled area. Now, police can watch what’s happening here in real-time.

“There’s a bright blue blinking light day and night, which is kind of a warming thing to see,” said Merry Barnes.

There have been several break-ins at her Jefferson Street home. But now, she is relieved to see JPD cameras installed to watch the activity in the neighborhood.

“Makes me feel grateful for JPD in installing this camera and grateful for the patrolling,” said Barnes. “Makes me feel a bit safer in a time when I was just kind of continually have been feeling more and more scared.”

“We think these will have a big impact,” said Reed Hogan.

He is president of the Belhaven Improvement Association. The community leader said the community has been working with the Jackson Police Department to install the cameras since Jackson Police Chief James Davis took office.

“These cameras are connected 24/7 to JPD. They monitor them live, and then they can go back and review them as they need to. So this is kind of as Deputy Chief Grizzell and Chief Davis says this is about working smarter and being able to use more resources,” said Reed.

“I know that our neighborhood is not the only one having issues,” shared Barnes. “So having more cameras in more places is gonna benefit more people.”

“We think it’s a special place and an awesome place to live and to work and to play and to eat, so we’re here to fight for it,” added Hogan.

There are plans to install at least 10 more cameras throughout the neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

