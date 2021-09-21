Baby Faces
Jackson mayor won't say who he's chosen for garbage pickup services

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said a minority-owned business will be hired to pick up...
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said a minority-owned business will be hired to pick up trash on a temporary basis after Waste Management’s contract expires on Sept. 30.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a state of emergency over garbage collection services, Lumumba is still offering few details on the group chosen to pick up trash once Waste Management’s contract expires.

However, the mayor did tell reporters at least one local businessman, Socrates Garrett, is among members of the group chosen to provide the work.

Tuesday, the city council held a special meeting to discuss Jackson’s garbage situation. Garrett was among the individuals in the audience.

The meeting came just days after the mayor issued an emergency declaration on its garbage collection services. Under the emergency declaration, the city is not bound by normal procurement processes, such as being required to issue requests for proposals, as long as services are procured for addressing the emergency.

We are seeking more clarity on emergency declarations and procurement laws and will provide that information when we receive it.

The mayor said the group he’s chosen would be in place for the duration of the emergency, which would continue until a new request for proposals is issued, the proposals are evaluated and a firm is chosen. That process could take months.

When asked after the meeting who the contractors were, Lumumba would not say the name of the company or companies but did confirm Garrett was part of the team.

“He’s one of the people in there. But he’s working alongside other people that give me the confidence they can do it,” he said.

Garrett Enterprises was among subcontractors the city sued a part of its lawsuit against Siemens U.S.A. Siemens was brought on years ago to replace the city’s water meter and billing system.

The city sued the firm in 2019, citing numerous problems with that system. Siemens eventually settled with Jackson for roughly $90 million, or the contract’s total cost.

Lumumba said he doesn’t hold grudges against Garrett or any firm, and said he could not do so legally.

“When you’re wrong, I’m gonna come at you,” he said. “When you’re right, and when you do the work right, then you are as entitled to the opportunity as anybody else. And that’s the way I carry forward... I don’t hold any grudges, nor am I legally able to do that, where I don’t give opportunity to somebody, you know, one way or the other.”

The mayor provided a few other details of the firm at Tuesday’s special meeting, including the fact that the group is leasing trucks to pick up the waste and is providing the service at a rate “lower (rate) than what Waste Management was offering.”

“We chose an independent vendor that would be able to collect the waste at the expiration of our contract,” he said.

Jackson’s contract with Waste Management will expire on September 30.

The mayor said representatives of the group were present and would be available to answer any questions the council could have.

Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks said the council should hold off on speaking to the group, citing sticky legal waters.”

Said Banks, “We’re treading sticky legal waters by allowing someone who hasn’t responded to the RFP to make (a) comment about an offer, being as of today we are not in an emergency, being as there are several AG findings that say you cannot negotiate terms of the RFP, (except) the service and the price.”

Ward Two Councilwoman Angelique Lee offered some encouraging words for the mayor’s choice. “If they’re who I see, I feel confident we will have excellent service for our constituents.”

We reached out to a number listed for Socrates Garrett Enterprises. No one picked up after the phone rang numerous times.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

