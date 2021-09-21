Jackson employees now have until October 15 to show proof of vaccination

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In an executive order, Mayor Antar Lumumba extended the deadline requiring city employees to provide proof of vaccination.

The extension also applies to contractors and subcontractors who are paid in whole or in part from funds provided under a city contract.

The deadline to show proof of vaccination is now October 15, 2021.

“Those employees and contractors, including temporary workers, who choose not to provide proof of their full vaccination status shall participate in weekly testing at their own cost,” read a statement released Monday.

The employees who choose not to show their vaccination status will also have to wear masks at all times in their workplace.

The executive order does, though, allow for “reasonable accommodations” to be considered on an individualized basis.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.