Group of men playing cards ‘hit the floor’ as bullets fly into Natchez building

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Several men were made to “hit the floor” over the weekend as a barrage of bullets interrupted their early-morning card game in Natchez.

According to The Natchez Democrat, it happened around 4:30 Saturday morning on 42 East Franklin Street.

As the six men sat around a pool table they began hearing gunshots outside, explained Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

It was then that Percy Knight, 67, and Eli Gunnel, 68, were grazed on the head and face, with a bullet hitting Adolf Green, 67, in the arm.

Daughtry said that “pretty much everyone hit the floor” as the bullets entered the building. None of the men were seriously injured and some did not need any medical attention.

The police chief said that this is the second time shots have been fired at the building in the past two weeks.

Investigators do not believe, however, that the victims were targeted and that they just “happened to be there.”

Evidence was recovered from the location and the incident remains under investigation.

