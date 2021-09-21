Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: late Tuesday storms to usher in fall air mid-late week

In A Stroke Of Luck, Our First True, Lasting Fall Front Sweeps Through On The Last Day Of Summer
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY: A front will be on approach to the region – this will help to push highs to summery levels in the upper 80s and lower 90s – still with the muggy air in place. This will have ‘feels like’ temperatures cresting above 100. Scattered downpours will develop as the front moves toward the area through the afternoon and evening hours. Outside of the storm chances, expect skies to be partly sunny. A few of the storms could be strong and could linger through Tuesday night as the front sweeps eastward. Lows will fall into the 60s as drier air moves toward the area.

WEDNESDAY: Starting amid clouds, drier air will filter into the region along a stiff westerly breeze. Sunshine will emerge from west to east through the morning. Westerly breezes will temperatures at bay – in the 70s through the afternoon hours. As winds calm down overnight, lows will dip into the lower to middle 50s by early Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the front, the first, true fall air mass will invade the region and hang around for a while. Barring any other hiccups, expect sunshine, low humidity and below-average temperature for the better part of end of the month. Expect highs through mid-week in the 70s, lows well into the 50s. Gradually, temperatures will rebound back to the 80s, lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: As we continue through the peak weeks of tropical season, Peter and Rose remain on the board after Odette formed and fizzled quickly off the eastern US coast. Peter will start to curve more northward, angling toward Bermuda through the end of the week; Rose will also begin to turn northward through the week ahead. While Rose may stay out to sea, Peter could have impacts to Bermuda by this weekend as a tropical storm or depression. The remnants of Odette could reform through mid-week in the northern Atlantic, but still will have no direct impact on land and another disturbance rolling off western Africa has a ‘high’ chance for development through late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

