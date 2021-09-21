Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

FBI releases new photos of Jackson bank robbery suspect

FBI releases new photos of Jackson bank robbery suspect
FBI releases new photos of Jackson bank robbery suspect(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - FBI agents have released two new photos of a man, still on the run, wanted for robbing a bank.

The photos show the suspect without a mask on, unlike the original photos sent out, wearing a red and white baseball cap, long sleeve blue shirt, and blue jeans.

Investigators believed he robbed a Jackson bank on July 9.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Regions Bank on 2727 N. State Street.

The FBI says the man approached the teller and provided a note which demanded money. It stated that he had a gun and wasn’t afraid to use it.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money and then ran down Lorenz Boulevard.

This man is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this crime please contact Central Mississippi Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or the Federal Bureau of Investigation Jackson Office at (601) 948-5000. 

A reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
Wesley Littleton, 28
Yazoo City man’s body found on porch, arrest warrant issued for accused killer
The video sent to WLBT shows the man being slapped.
VIDEO: Man seen bloodied after interaction with officer in Kosciusko
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Yazoo City robbed bank day before incident,...
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Yazoo City robbed bank day before incident, police say
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigationissued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Eardth Franklin...
77-year-old found dead after Silver Alert

Latest News

generic photos
Waste Management to Lumumba: ‘Follow its RFP and state law’
Red quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) passes under Blue team pressure in the second half of The...
Ole Miss football team offered NIL deal from Blue Delta Jeans
FILE- In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Burl Cain responds to a reporter's question after being...
Mississippi takes management of prison from private company
17 arrested in drug trafficking sting across Mississippi