FBI releases new photos of Jackson bank robbery suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - FBI agents have released two new photos of a man, still on the run, wanted for robbing a bank.

The photos show the suspect without a mask on, unlike the original photos sent out, wearing a red and white baseball cap, long sleeve blue shirt, and blue jeans.

Investigators believed he robbed a Jackson bank on July 9.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Regions Bank on 2727 N. State Street.

The FBI says the man approached the teller and provided a note which demanded money. It stated that he had a gun and wasn’t afraid to use it.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money and then ran down Lorenz Boulevard.

This man is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this crime please contact Central Mississippi Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or the Federal Bureau of Investigation Jackson Office at (601) 948-5000.

A reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.