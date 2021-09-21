Baby Faces
17 arrested in drug trafficking sting across Mississippi

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement agencies made 17 arrests across several Mississippi counties in a long-term drug trafficking sting.

Officers with Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, United States Marshals Service, Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Department, Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department, Quitman County Sheriff’s Department, and Charleston Police Department assisted in the arrests.

In addition, they seized five pounds of methamphetamine and four ounces of cocaine.

The following people were arrested on state and federal charges:

  • James Taylor, 34, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.
  • Aaron Prince, 32, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.
  • Demandrick Hayes, 29, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.
  • Markell Crossgrove, 38, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine and Sale of Cocaine.
  • Brenda Hunt, 46, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.
  • Linda Hunt, 46, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.
  • Dexter Ray, 45, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.
  • Dana Smith, 38, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.
  • Alvin Johnson, 47, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.
  • Brian Michael Rideout, 47, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.
  • Kenterrance Tykethic Speight, 22, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.
  • Jeffery Lavaras Rainey, 30, was charged with Sale of Cocaine.
  • Tyrone Terrell Murry, 42, was charged with Sale of Cocaine.
  • Orenthal Lamar Brooks, 47, was charged with Sale of Cocaine.
  • Demetruis Aundrate Means, 43, was charged with Sale of Cocaine.
  • Carl Lamonta Johnson, 29, was charged with two counts of Sale of Methamphetamine.
  • Genise Cox, 31, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.

Additional arrests are also expected.

