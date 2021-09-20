Yazoo City man’s body found on porch, arrest warrant issued for accused killer

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead, and a search is underway to find his accused killer, police say.

Investigators say the body of Willie Thomas, 35, was found on the porch of a home with a gunshot wound.

Police have issued a warrant for 28-year-old Wesley Littleton, who they believed killed Thomas.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday on Central Alley in Yazoo City

Paramedics tried to airlift Thomas to UMMC, but he died from his injuries.

Littleton and Thomas were previously friends, police say, but they have not released a motive for the shooting.

