WLBT’s things to know 9/20/21: Vaccine for children, body found inside car in Copiah Co., and Gabby Petito updates

1. Vaccine for children

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a person was injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) ((AP Photo/David Goldman, File))

Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters. The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is available for anyone 12 and older. The kid dosage also proved safe, with similar or fewer temporary side effects -- such as sore arms, fever or achiness -- that teens experience, said Dr. Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president.

2. Body found inside car in Copiah Co.

According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, a body was found inside of a vehicle in Copiah County. (Source: Gray TV)

According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, a body was found inside of a vehicle in Copiah County. Sheriff Swilley says a man drove the vehicle from Byram to Copiah County but realized that there was a body inside the vehicle’s trunk. The body has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony McCrills.

3. Gabby Petito updates

Authorities said a body discovered in northern Wyoming was believed to be that of a 22-year-old woman who disappeared while on a cross-country trek with a boyfriend now the subject of an intense search in a Florida nature preserve. The FBI said the body of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito was found Sunday by law enforcement agents who spent the weekend searching camp sites on the eastern border of Grand Teton National Park. The cause of death not yet been determined, said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones. Specifics on where and how the body was found were not disclosed.

