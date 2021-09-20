Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Supreme Court will hear arguments in Miss. abortion case on Dec. 1

Dark netting covers the fencing outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization's clinic, the...
Dark netting covers the fencing outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization's clinic, the only facility in the state that performs abortions. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/NBC News) - The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Dec. 1 in a case that threatens to overturn the decades-old abortion protections established under Roe v. Wade.

The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, takes aim at the Supreme Court precedent barring states from banning abortions prior to a fetus becoming viable, or capable of living outside the womb.

It centers on a 2018 law in Mississippi that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, a cutoff that is significantly earlier than the general fetal viability standard of around 22 weeks. The law was blocked by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The news comes after nearly 900 state legislators from 45 states asked the Supreme Court on Monday to uphold Roe v. Wade and reject Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, a direct attack on the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via NBC News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier this morning at 5075 I-55...
JPD investigating early morning shooting on I-55 North Frontage Road
Firefighters are on the scene after three houses caught on fire in a Madison subdivision...
Firefighters on the scene of 3 house fires in Madison subdivision
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
Former Chief Deputy Eric Wall, who is running for sheriff, refutes claims that supervisors...
Former sheriff, former chief deputy refute Crisler’s claims that supervisors directed inmate transfers
TKia Bevily, Morris Bevily IV, and Jurayah Smith (bottom) - Source: Claiborne Co. SO / WLBT
Mother of murdered toddler in Claiborne Co. speaks out after alleged killer is granted new trial

Latest News

Warm, Muggy Air Files Out Of The Region Behind Strong Front Due In Late Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: warm, humid ahead of first true fall front
A photo of the Madison County Amazon fulfillment center from April.
$70M in commercial construction permits issued in Madison Co. since January 1
Broadcast news veteran Joe Root dies at 89
Broadcast news veteran Joe Root dies at 89
Broadcast news veteran Joe Root dies at 89
Broadcast news veteran Joe Root dies at 89