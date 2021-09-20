Baby Faces
No trace of missing Pearl man after truck found in Senatobia

Phillip John Brandt
Phillip John Brandt(City of Pearl)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police Department is searching for 58-year-old Phillip John Brandt.

Brandt was last seen leaving his home in Pearl on September 12.

Then on Friday, his truck was found hours away by Senatobia police on I-55, along the Highway 4 ramp.

There was no sign of Brandt along with his truck, and he has not been reported in any local hospitals or jails.

If you know where he may be, call Pearl Police at 601-863-3231.

