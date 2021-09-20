Missing Pearl man found safe in Arkansas

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police Department ended 58-year-old Phillip John Brandt after he was found safe.

Brandt went missing from his home in Pearl on September 12.

Then on Friday, September 17, his truck was found hours away by Senatobia police on I-55, along the Highway 4 ramp.

Pearl police say he was found walking down I-40 in Alma, Arkansas, by local authorities.

He was found in safe condition and was given a ride to a truck stop.

