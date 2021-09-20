‘That’s egregious!’: Mayor Lumumba discusses city’s garbage contracts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Lumumba discussed the city of Jackson’s garbage contract at his weekly media briefing on Monday afternoon.

Waste Management, which currently provides trash pickup for the city, expires on October 1.

Friday, Lumumba said the company was ‘strong-arming’ city in garbage contract talks. He also declared a state of emergency over garbage collections.

Additionally, the mayor said the city is concerned with the consistency of service and workforce protection.

“We’ve gotten calls about only one person on the back of a truck or having an employee work for years as a temp,” the mayor said. “That’s egregious!”

The mayor said it’s unfortunate they couldn’t reach a fair agreement, but he’s serious about making sure Jackson receives great service from its garbage vendor.

“The residents should be aware that the city has a plan to pick up your trash and we’re gonna do everything we can to ensure that the residents don’t suffer,” Lumumba added.

