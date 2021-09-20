Baby Faces
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Yazoo City robbed bank day before incident, police say

By Patrice Clark
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Startling new details have been revealed after an officer-involved shooting in Yazoo City.

The shooting happened Thursday on Broadway and Mound Streets and left two people dead and a lot of unanswered questions. 

The suspect, Timothy Grayson, was involved in a bank robbery a day before the shooting.

“The individual came into the bank and passed the teller a note stating that he wanted $10,000. He also said, ‘I’m not suicidal, I’m homicidal,’” revealed Chief Joseph Head.

Head said those were suspect Grayson’s disturbing demands to a bank teller after walking into Regions Bank on Main Street in Yazoo County with a gun. Head also showed WLBT a snapshot of the alleged suspect with some of the stolen cash in his hands.

“He walked out of the bank with the money,” Head said. “We retrieved footage from the bank of the individual and we got a description of his clothing.”

The next day police say the suspect asked Katrina Simpson for a ride to the store. When she agreed he got in the back seat and held her hostage as she drove around the city.

They ended up near a car wash and gas station on Broadway and Mound Streets where she was killed.

Head said they can’t release any specifics about the shooting because his police officers are involved in Grayson’s death. He says he has turned over video evidence to The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation who is now the leading agency in this case.

“MBI has all the footage from the shooting. From the call of the incident to the hostage situation, MBI has that footage,” Head stated. “We retrieved the footage from the bank, our investigators and FBI.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

