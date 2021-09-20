Lumumba taps firm to pick up trash during emergency, but residents should expect hiccups

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said a minority-owned business will be hired to pick up trash on a temporary basis after Waste Management’s contract expires on Sept. 30.

Monday, the mayor discussed the state of emergency he issued last week after he said contract negotiations with Waste Management broke down.

He did not give the name of the firm or say how long the contract would be in place. However, he did say that the firm would provide the same service Jacksonians currently receive.

“The residents should be aware the city has a plan to pick up its trash,” he said. “There are some challenges that may happen in there and they have to work out the kinks, but there is a plan in place to pick up their trash.”

Meanwhile, new details are emerging about the city’s negotiations with Waste Management. According to a Sept 13 letter from Deputy City Attorney Terry Williamson, the firm refused to provide pricing for a contract for a term of fewer than six years.

The city had requested pricing for a one-year contract, which could have included an option to extend the agreement by another year based on performance.

“The city feels that after 35 years of holding this contract, Waste Management has become complacent in its performance and responsiveness to city concerns,” Williamson wrote. “Providing Waste Management with the opportunity to demonstrate its renewed commitment to this contract through a shorter-term contract is prudent and legal.”

The news comes just days after the mayor issued the emergency declaration, saying Waste Management was attempting to “strong-arm” the city into accepting contract terms he was unwilling to accept.

“I do believe having to enter into an emergency circumstance is difficult. It is not the alternative I would have preferred, but I would rather struggle through this while we put out another RFP than agree to an agreement that gives me trepidation,” he said at the news conference. “That’s why we’re taking the stance we’re taking.”

In August, the city council twice voted down bringing on FCC Environmental Services, the firm the mayor hoped to bring on to replace Waste Management, whose previous contract was in place for 14 years.

The mayor told the council that if they voted down FCC, the city would enter into talks with Waste Management, the firm that received the second-highest score during the bid evaluation process.

Some have questioned whether the city is facing an emergency situation and whether the mayor issued the declaration to circumvent bidding laws and the city council in bringing on a contractor.

“He needs a solution that will get him four votes and he’s not listening to the council to get those four votes,” Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote said last week. “This is an emergency of the administrations’ making because they failed to take care of business.”

Lumumba denies the claim, saying that some council members have “cozy relationships” with Waste Management.

“This has become a challenge more so because of the cozy relationships of some of our council members than on the account of the administration not trying to do all it can in an objective process to select the very best path forward for our residents,” he said. “In what the administration put forward in its first two contracts were selections of the independent review committee. If this was a company of the mayor’s choosing, the council member would have to speak to why it was the choice of the independent review committee.”

The mayor also addressed claims that he waited too late to present a contract to the council. During budget deliberations, Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley called out the city for bringing contracts to the council at the last minute as a strategy to force the council’s hand.

Lumumba said Hartley’s claims were a “misrepresentation” of the facts that the city initially sought RFPs for a waste hauling contract two years ago.

“The council member knows we can’t present anything until the full bid process goes through, legal approves it and we put it forward,” he said. “But what we (can) do is talk about the issues and what is happening. Every council meeting you have someone talking about litter. Every council meeting you have someone talking about different challenges they have whether it be will collections or different things.”

Among concerns with Waste Management, he said residents in south and west Jackson often could not rely on their garbage being picked up at regular times. He also cited the working conditions of employees.

“We’ve gotten calls about only one person on the back of a truck or having an employee work for years as a temp,” the mayor said. “That’s egregious!”

In his letter to Waste Management’s representatives, Williamson said the city’s Solid Waste Division “routinely receives 50 to 100 calls each collection day, most of which are about missed collections.”

However, the letter also shows that the city was attempting to dictate how many employees Waste Management brought on. According to the two-page piece of correspondence, the mayor had “expressed his concerns about only one hopper being assigned to a collection truck, (but) Waste Management had continued to staff many of its collection trucks with only one hopper.”

Letter from city of Jackson outlines details of its talks with Waste Management. (WLBT)

The mayor said that the FCC agreement would have ensured two men on the back of each truck. The trucks also would be equipped with the latest technology to ensure routes were being driven properly and in a timely manner.

The mayor said it’s unfortunate they couldn’t reach a fair agreement with Waste Management, but he’s serious about making sure Jackson receives great service from its garbage vendor.

“We’re concerned with consistency in service. We’re... concerned with workforce protection. We’re also concerned with the large looming menace of illegal dumping,” he said. “We’re just silly enough to believe, as an administration, that our residents deserve the best service.”

