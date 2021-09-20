Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: warm, humid ahead of first true fall front

Warm, Muggy Air Files Out Of The Region Behind Strong Front Due In Late Tuesday
Warm, Muggy Air Files Out Of The Region Behind Strong Front Due In Late Tuesday(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Kicking off the new work and school week keeps a chance for a few showers and storms to flare up amid the remnant muggy air mass left behind by Nicholas. Expect morning clouds to give way to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon hours with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Showers and storms will tend to fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.

TUESDAY: A front will be on approach to the region – this will help to push highs to summery levels in the upper 80s and lower 90s – still with the muggy air in place. This will have ‘feels like’ temperatures cresting above 100. Scattered downpours will develop as the front moves toward the area through the afternoon and evening hours. Outside of the storm chances, expect skies to be partly sunny. A few of the storms could be strong and could linger through Tuesday night as the front sweeps eastward. Lows will fall into the 60s as drier air moves toward the area.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the front, the first, true fall air mass will invade the region and hang around for a while. Barring any other hiccups, expect sunshine, low humidity and below-average temperature for the better part of end of the month. Expect highs through mid-week in the 70s, lows well into the 50s. Gradually, temperatures will rebound back to the 80s, lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: As we continue through the peak weeks of tropical season, Peter and Rose remain on the board after Odette formed and fizzled quickly off the eastern US coast. Peter will start to curve more northward, angling toward Bermuda through the end of the week; Rose will also begin to turn northward through the week ahead – but neither is expected to impact land directly. The remnants of Odette could reform through mid-week in the northern Atlantic, but still will have no direct impact on land and another disturbance rolling off western Africa has a ‘medium’ chance for development through late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier this morning at 5075 I-55...
JPD investigating early morning shooting on I-55 North Frontage Road
Firefighters are on the scene after three houses caught on fire in a Madison subdivision...
Firefighters on the scene of 3 house fires in Madison subdivision
Body found inside car in Copiah County
Former Chief Deputy Eric Wall, who is running for sheriff, refutes claims that supervisors...
Former sheriff, former chief deputy refute Crisler’s claims that supervisors directed inmate transfers
Locals react to FDA advisory panel’s decision to limit Pfizer’s booster shots to the most...
Locals react to FDA advisory panel’s decision to limit Pfizer’s booster shots to the most vulnerable

Latest News

Cooler and more pleasant weather are in sight
First Alert Forecast: cold front to usher in fall-like conditions this week
Fall like weather to arrive later this week
First Alert Forecast: cooler & pleasant conditions to arrive in time for first day of Fall
A few showers are possible for your Sunday.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Fall like weather to arrive during this week
First Alert Forecast: mild, muggy, & unsettled conditions likely to carry through Tuesday