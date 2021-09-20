First Alert Forecast: warm, humid ahead of first true fall front

MONDAY: Kicking off the new work and school week keeps a chance for a few showers and storms to flare up amid the remnant muggy air mass left behind by Nicholas. Expect morning clouds to give way to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon hours with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Showers and storms will tend to fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.

Morning clouds, few showers and few fog banks could affect the start of your Monday - otherwise, it's a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the middle to upper 80s amid the muggy air mass hanging over the area. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/pdHDik4088 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) September 20, 2021

TUESDAY: A front will be on approach to the region – this will help to push highs to summery levels in the upper 80s and lower 90s – still with the muggy air in place. This will have ‘feels like’ temperatures cresting above 100. Scattered downpours will develop as the front moves toward the area through the afternoon and evening hours. Outside of the storm chances, expect skies to be partly sunny. A few of the storms could be strong and could linger through Tuesday night as the front sweeps eastward. Lows will fall into the 60s as drier air moves toward the area.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the front, the first, true fall air mass will invade the region and hang around for a while. Barring any other hiccups, expect sunshine, low humidity and below-average temperature for the better part of end of the month. Expect highs through mid-week in the 70s, lows well into the 50s. Gradually, temperatures will rebound back to the 80s, lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: As we continue through the peak weeks of tropical season, Peter and Rose remain on the board after Odette formed and fizzled quickly off the eastern US coast. Peter will start to curve more northward, angling toward Bermuda through the end of the week; Rose will also begin to turn northward through the week ahead – but neither is expected to impact land directly. The remnants of Odette could reform through mid-week in the northern Atlantic, but still will have no direct impact on land and another disturbance rolling off western Africa has a ‘medium’ chance for development through late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

