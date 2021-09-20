First Alert Forecast: feeling like Fall by the second half of the work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today certainly has a summery feel to it with the warm temperatures and high humidity levels. We even have a few sporadic downpours on the radar with a tropical airmass across much of the region. Most of the activity currently on the radar now will fizzle out heading into tonight. It will be muggy during the overnight hours as temperatures drop back to the low and middle 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast will feature more toasty conditions along with the chance to see some rain and storms. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s with near 90 degrees tomorrow afternoon ahead of a cold front that will push in from the west. Showers and storms will likely also move in tomorrow afternoon and evening in association with the frontal boundary. We aren’t anticipating any severe weather, but some storms could be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

A few lingering showers are possible into early Wednesday morning, but we should see much drier conditions by then with clouds clearing out of the area. Get excited because it will feel much nicer and more like fall by the second half of the work week! Less humid and cooler air will filter in across the region in the wake of the cold front. High temperatures through the rest of the work week will likely only reach the mid and upper 70s. Cool and refreshing mornings will also return later this week with overnight lows in the 50s. Humidity still looks tolerable into the weekend, but temperatures are expected to be back in the low and middle 80s.

Talkin’ Tropics: Rose and Peter continue to track over the Atlantic and aren’t posing a threat to land. Odette’s remnants in the northern Atlantic could reform this week. There is a low chance of this happening over the next 5 days. The NHC is also monitoring a disturbance over the eastern tropical Atlantic that has a high chance for development.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.