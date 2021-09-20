Developers seek zoning changes to ‘expand and compliment’ Vieux Carre Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A roughly 4.8-acre parcel of land along the I-55 North frontage road could soon be used for a project that developers say would “expand and compliment” the Vieux Carre Apartments.

Officials with the apartment complex are expected to appear before the Jackson Planning Board Wednesday seeking to rezone two parcels of land to the R-4 classification.

The property is currently zoned C-1 commercial and R-1 residential and must be rezoned before any additional apartments could be added, according to Justin Peterson, manager of Vieux Carre and general counsel for State Street Group.

In a letter to the board, Peterson said the rezoning “would allow VCA (or an affiliate) to develop the subject property into a high-end multi-family development that would expand and compliment Vieux Carre.”

He pointed to other work recently completed by the State Street Group, including “The Quarter House” a 150-unit luxury apartment and mixed-use development along Lakeland Drive.

“VCA anticipates its development of the subject property to be of the same high quality (albeit at the lower height and density permitted by R-4 zoning),” he wrote.

It was not known how many additional units would be constructed at the site. Vieux Carre currently has 115 residential units, which were constructed in the 1970s.

The land in question is currently vacant and “has been marketed for sale for some time,” according to Peterson’s letter.

“A grant of the requested rezoning will allow this unused and undeveloped property to be converted into a productive use: a high-end residential development that is secure, attractive and appealing,” he wrote, “and that meets a market demand for luxury rental housing.”

The Planning Board is expected to meet Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m., at the Warren Hood Building in downtown Jackson.

Officials with VCA and State Street Group were not immediately available for comment.

