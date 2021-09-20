Baby Faces
Corral racks up weekly awards

SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
By Ole Miss Sports Information
Updated: 12 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. - For the second straight week, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has been named the FBS Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week. He was also tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Week by the SEC.

Corral tied a program record with seven touchdowns and accounted for 403 total yards in the Rebels’ 61-21 win over Tulane on Saturday. The Ventura, California, native finished the game 23-for-31 for 335 for three passing touchdowns and a career-high four TDs on the ground.

Corral is the first player in SEC history with three pass TDs and four rushing TDs in a single game. Former Kansas State quarterback Collin Klein (2012) is the only other FBS QB to ever accomplish that feat.

Corral has thrown a touchdown pass in 15 straight games, the third-longest streak in school history. He trails only Chad Kelly (22) and Eli Manning (16). Corral now ranks No. 4 at Ole Miss with 46 career touchdown passes and No. 6 in Ole Miss’ career record book with 5,935 passing yards.

Corral joins former quarterback Denard Robinson (Michigan, Sept. 5 and 12, 2010) and Lamar Jackson (Louisville, Sept, 4 and 11, 2016) as repeat Walter Camp Player of Week honorees. He also joins Jackson, Case Keenum (Houston), Jarvis Jones (Georgia), Adrian Peterson (Oklahoma) and Colt McCoy (Texas) as three-time Player of Week recipients.

Ole Miss will have an open week this weekend before traveling to Tuscaloosa, Oct. 2, to square off against top-ranked Alabama.

