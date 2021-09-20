Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Children’s of Alabama reports no children on ventilators

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama reported Monday that no COVID-19 positive children were on ventilators at the hospital.

On Friday, September 17, there were fewer than five COVID-19 positive children on ventilators at the hospital.

Children’s was treating 25 COVID-19 positive patients as of September 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier this morning at 5075 I-55...
JPD investigating early morning shooting on I-55 North Frontage Road
Firefighters are on the scene after three houses caught on fire in a Madison subdivision...
Firefighters on the scene of 3 house fires in Madison subdivision
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
Former Chief Deputy Eric Wall, who is running for sheriff, refutes claims that supervisors...
Former sheriff, former chief deputy refute Crisler’s claims that supervisors directed inmate transfers
TKia Bevily, Morris Bevily IV, and Jurayah Smith (bottom) - Source: Claiborne Co. SO / WLBT
Mother of murdered toddler in Claiborne Co. speaks out after alleged killer is granted new trial

Latest News

The Jackson Public School District doesn’t have a new vaccine policy - yet
Homeroom: The growing trend of homeschooling
Homeroom: The growing trend of homeschooling
Senate Education Committee holds teacher pay hearing
Senate Education Committee holds teacher pay hearing
Mississippi governor touts report urging teacher pay raises
Mississippi governor touts report urging teacher pay raises
‘Teachers deserve a raise‘: Reeves releases task force report urging leaders to boost salaries