Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Berkeley Co. Sheriff says he will not enforce COVID vaccine mandates

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said he was releasing his statement because of presidential...
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said he was releasing his statement because of presidential orders regarding the mandate of the COVID-19 vaccination.
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff says he does not believe citizens’ medical choices are any of his concern.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said he was releasing his statement because of presidential orders regarding the mandate of the COVID-19 vaccination.

“The recent executive orders from President Biden have provoked questions and concerns from our citizens. I am committed to protecting the constitutional rights of those who live and work in Berkeley County.” Lewis said. “We would like to remind citizens; local law enforcement cannot enforce federal laws. I, personally, do not believe our citizens medical choices are of concern to your Sheriff. I would recommend that our citizens consult with their primary care physicians to establish a medical plan that fits their individual needs, if you so choose.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they have not mandated for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination, but employees are expected to use caution as they see necessary.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier this morning at 5075 I-55...
JPD investigating early morning shooting on I-55 North Frontage Road
Firefighters are on the scene after three houses caught on fire in a Madison subdivision...
Firefighters on the scene of 3 house fires in Madison subdivision
Wesley Littleton, 28
Yazoo City man’s body found on porch, arrest warrant issued for accused killer
Former Chief Deputy Eric Wall, who is running for sheriff, refutes claims that supervisors...
Former sheriff, former chief deputy refute Crisler’s claims that supervisors directed inmate transfers