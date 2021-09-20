Affidavit: Child hears gunshots that killed parents, finds armed suspect standing over mother’s body

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Disturbing new details are being released about a weekend shooting that left two people dead, and police say the couple’s child was a witness.

Police say gunshots woke a young boy around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at his home on Macon Road. Both his parents were killed.

According to a police affidavit, the boy opened the door to find a man he recognized standing over his mother, Keisha Marshall, pointing a gun at her head.

The boy told police the man who he called “Mike” walked past him, got into a car and drove away.

Police say the boy’s father, Leander Maxwell, was also shot but managed to identify the shooter before he died.

Maxwell named Michael Barkley, his roommate.

Police found Barkley about a mile away and say he confessed to the shooting. He’s now charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

It’s one of several shootings over the weekend, including two men shot on the interstate and a burglar shot in Parkway Village.

