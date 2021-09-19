Tropical Storm Peter forms over Atlantic Ocean

Baby Faces
A tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Peter early Sunday over the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - Forecasters say Tropical Storm Peter has formed over the Atlantic Ocean early Sunday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the system is centered about 630 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Peter is expected to bring rain to the islands including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Tuesday.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

