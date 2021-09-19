Baby Faces
Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE WORTH, Texas (AP) — A military training jet crashed Sunday in a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes.

Both pilots managed to eject from the plane before it crashed in Lake Worth, which is just west of Fort Worth, authorities said at a news conference.

“This incident could have been much worse,” Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said.

Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said one pilot’s parachute got tangled in power lines and that both were being treated for injuries.

He said the people who live in the three damaged homes will be displaced because of the crash.

The neighborhood is located near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base. Officials said multiple representatives from the military were at the crash scene.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

