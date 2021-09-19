Baby Faces
Memphis uses rally, unusual punt return to defeat Miss. St.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) is helped up by linemen Kwatrivous Johnson, left,...
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) is helped up by linemen Kwatrivous Johnson, left, and Charles Cross after his fumble during a two-point conversion attempt in the final moments of an NCAA college football game against Memphis, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Calvin Austin scored three second-half touchdowns including a questionable 94-yard punt return in the fourth quarter as Memphis rallied for a 31-29 victory over Mississippi State.

The victory and Austin’s punt return culminated a wild final three-plus minutes that included onside kicks, penalties and reviews such as whether Austin could return the punt on which he scored or if the ball was dead.

In the end, Memphis (3-0) escaped with the victory culminated by a 51-yard field goal from Tiger kicker Joe Doyle with 2:02 left.

A two-play drive from Mississippi State (2-1) after the field goal was capped by a 36-yard touchdown from quarterback Will Rogers to Makai Polk. But Rogers run for the two-point conversion failed, preserving the Memphis victory.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

