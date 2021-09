JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University faced off against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Saturday afternoon.

The game was a defensive showing as both teams struggled to score throughout. However, in the end, the Tigers fell short, losing 7-12.

JSU now has a 2-1 record on the season and looks to bounce back against Delta State on September 25.

