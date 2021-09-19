JPD investigating early morning shooting on I-55 North Frontage Road
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier this morning on I-55 North Frontage Rd.
Officers were called to the location and upon arrival discovered the victim Josh Casaus deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound by suspect Dishawn Sanders.
When officers arrived, Sanders also fired at the officers. Officers returned fire striking and killing Sanders.
Investigators have not yet determined a motive. This case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.