Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

JPD investigating early morning shooting on I-55 North Frontage Road

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier this morning at 5075 I-55...
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier this morning at 5075 I-55 North Frontage Rd.(WVUE/Raycom)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier this morning on I-55 North Frontage Rd.

Officers were called to the location and upon arrival discovered the victim Josh Casaus deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound by suspect Dishawn Sanders.

When officers arrived, Sanders also fired at the officers. Officers returned fire striking and killing Sanders.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive. This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TKia Bevily, Morris Bevily IV, and Jurayah Smith (bottom) - Source: Claiborne Co. SO / WLBT
Mother of murdered toddler in Claiborne Co. speaks out after alleged killer is granted new trial
Firefighters are on the scene after three houses caught on fire in a Madison subdivision...
Firefighters on the scene of 3 house fires in Madison subdivision
The location will be 20,000-square-feet larger than the one in Robertsdale, AL., which sits at...
Buc-ee’s in South Mississippi will be bigger than Alabama location, county developer says
The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
U.S. Marshals investigating after handcuffed suspect hit in face
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone

Latest News

A few showers are possible for your Sunday.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
‘I am a person of hope’: 13-year-old Jackson teen chooses others over himself with Make A-Wish
‘I am a person of hope’: 13-year-old Jackson teen chooses others over himself with Make A-Wish
After being hospitalized for 362 days, Brookhaven man finally returns home, family says the...
After being hospitalized for 362 days, Brookhaven man finally returns home, family says the road to recovery continues
Locals react to FDA advisory panel’s decision to limit Pfizer’s booster shots to the most...
Locals react to FDA advisory panel’s decision to limit Pfizer’s booster shots to the most vulnerable