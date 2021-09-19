JPD investigating early morning shooting on I-55 North Frontage Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier this morning on I-55 North Frontage Rd.

Officers were called to the location and upon arrival discovered the victim Josh Casaus deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound by suspect Dishawn Sanders.

When officers arrived, Sanders also fired at the officers. Officers returned fire striking and killing Sanders.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive. This case is still under investigation.

