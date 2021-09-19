Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘I am a person of hope’: 13-year-old Jackson teen chooses others over himself with Make A-Wish

By Patrice Clark
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Make A-Wish Mississippi creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

One 13-year-old boy from Jackson made a wish not to help himself but help others.

“I am a person of hope, so when you come against a big mountain, you have to remember you have a big God,” Adeola ‘Abraham’ Olagbegi said.

Adeola ‘Abraham’ Olagbegi loves helping others.

In fact, the 13-year-old and his family would feed the homeless every month to make sure they had a hot meal before he was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease.

“It was always a good thing to do, and that’s what I grew up doing that.

So, I go back to my roots to do what I was taught to do,” Adeola ‘Abraham’ Olagbegi said.

Along with his giving spirit, he is also a fighter.

Abraham was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia in June of last year. A rare condition in which the body stops producing enough new blood cells and causes bone marrow damage.

“I had my transplant 10 months ago in November 2020, so I am doing good.”

Abraham was determined to continue his mission of helping the homeless.

Thanks to Make A Wish Mississippi, he was able to do just that.

Instead of wishing for a trip, gifts, or money, Abraham’s wish was granted to feed the homeless at Poindexter Park for one year.

“We were excited this is our first philanthropic wish in our 20+ years of the chapter in the state — a huge milestone for us, but also this is the first meal that Abraham is able to serve,” said Linda Sermons; Make A Wish Mississippi.

“It is just a blessing to see people getting fed. When I leave, I am going to feel joyful,” said Olagbegi.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
U.S. Marshals investigating after handcuffed suspect hit in face
TKia Bevily, Morris Bevily IV, and Jurayah Smith (bottom) - Source: Claiborne Co. SO / WLBT
Mother of murdered toddler in Claiborne Co. speaks out after alleged killer is granted new trial
The location will be 20,000-square-feet larger than the one in Robertsdale, AL., which sits at...
Buc-ee’s in South Mississippi will be bigger than Alabama location, county developer says
Mother of a woman killed during a police-involved shooting Thursday speaks out
Mother of a woman killed during a police-involved shooting Thursday speaks out
U.S. Marshals investigating after punch caught on camera - clipped version
Teens involved in violent arrest accused in Canton double homicide; FBI investigating

Latest News

After being hospitalized for 362 days, Brookhaven man finally returns home, family says the...
After being hospitalized for 362 days, Brookhaven man finally returns home, family says the road to recovery continues
Locals react to FDA advisory panel’s decision to limit Pfizer’s booster shots to the most...
Locals react to FDA advisory panel’s decision to limit Pfizer’s booster shots to the most vulnerable
After being hospitalized for 362 days, Brookhaven man finally returns home, family says the...
After being hospitalized for 362 days, Brookhaven man finally returns home, family says the road to recovery continues
‘I am a person of hope’: 13-year-old Jackson teen chooses others over himself with Make A-Wish
‘I am a person of hope’: 13-year-old Jackson teen chooses others over himself with Make A-Wish