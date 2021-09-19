First Alert Forecast: cooler & pleasant conditions to arrive in time for first day of Fall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Get ready for another summery type day! It will feel very muggy and mild out today with temperatures forecast to climb back into the 80s this afternoon. Similar to what we saw yesterday, there will be the potential for scattered showers and storms. While it definitely won’t be a wash out, it also won’t be a bad idea to keep your umbrella close by throughout the day in case you have to dodge a downpour at some point. Most of the showers will die down into the overnight hours as temperatures drop back into the low and middle 70s.

This pattern of daily chances for rain and high humidity levels will likely stick around with us through Tuesday. So, heading into the work week expect it to feel muggy with high temperatures in the 80s both Monday and Tuesday. Some scattered showers and storms will also be possible at times during this time span.

Get excited for the week ahead! Big changes are in the forecast and will likely arrive starting on Wednesday. We are expecting to see a cold front swing in late Tuesday and on Wednesday with high pressure building in behind the boundary across much of the region. The front will bring lower humidity and cooler temperatures just in time for the first days of Fall. It’s going to be so beautiful out by the end of the work week and next weekend.

TROPICS UPDATE: Tropical Depression 16 became Tropical Storm Peter earlier this morning just east of the Leeward Islands. At this point, Peter will likely stay well out to the east of us and shouldn’t pose a threat to the US. We are also monitoring newly formed Tropical Depression 17 in the far eastern tropical Atlantic and is set become a tropical storm later today. The next name on the list is Rose!

