First Alert Forecast: cold front to usher in fall-like conditions this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re wrapping up the last weekend of summer with humid conditions this evening. There is still the chance to see a few showers or even thunderstorms this evening, so keep that in mind if you have any sort of plans over the next few hours. It definitely wouldn’t hurt to have an umbrella on standby in case you have to dodge a downpour. Rain chances will taper off into the overnight hours as temperatures fall back to the lower and mid 70s.

Monday will also have a summery feel to it with temperatures expected to rise back to the mid and upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. We will also be stuck with more muggy conditions tomorrow. A few downpours look possible into tomorrow afternoon and evening, but I think a lot of us will get away by staying dry tomorrow.

Big changes are in the forecast by mid-week with fall-like weather in sight! A cold front will drop in from the NW throughout the day on Tuesday and into Tuesday night. We will likely see some showers and thunderstorms in association with this frontal boundary during this time, but we aren’t anticipating on seeing severe weather. Drier and cooler air will filter in across the front across the region just in time for the first day of Fall on Wednesday! On Wednesday and through the rest of the work week, you can expect high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and overnight lows in the 50s. We are in for a treat this week!

