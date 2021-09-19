Firefighters on the scene of 3 house fires in Madison subdivision
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters are on the scene after three houses caught on fire in a Madison subdivision Saturday afternoon.
Authorities say the fires took place in Haley Creek but have yet to identify a cause.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, one house was a total loss, while the other two suffered heat damage. Luckily, there were no injuries.
