Elon Musk pledges $50 million to St. Jude fundraiser, smashes goal

Elon Musk (Source: SpaceX)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Inspiration4′s civilian crew splashed down Saturday, ending their three day mission in space.

The goal of Inspiration4′s mission was to raise $200 million to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

While their journey to space is over, Inspiration4 tweeted “Inpiration4′s mission doesn’t end here -- help us reach our $200 million fundraising goal.”

Among the replies of people happy to see that the crew made it home safely, Elon Musk made an announcement.

“Count me in for $50M” Musk said in a reply tweet.

Before Musk’s pledge to Inspiration4, the mission had raised $160 million, meaning Musk’s donation will smash their goal.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

