COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in Copiah County.

Sheriff Swilley says the vehicle was discovered in a ditch, and the body has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony McCrills.

