7 people injured after large tree branch falls at Hawaii hotel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Seven people, including four who are in serious condition, were injured when a large tree branch collapsed in Waikiki.

According to Hawaii News Now, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a large branch of a banyan tree came crashing down at around 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. The branch fell near the hotel’s pool.

Officials said seven people suffered multiple injuries, including serious head injuries and multiple abrasions.

EMS said four of the seven patients were treated and transported to a nearby hospital.

Among those seriously injured were a 50-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman and another woman whose age was not disclosed.

The three others were evaluated at the scene and refused to be transported.

A witness in the area said the crashing branch sounded like a “jet engine firing up.”

“It was a beautiful Saturday here at the Hilton. People are tanning, enjoying themselves. And then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, it just, you know, like a movie. It all happened so fast. I mean, it’s one of those things that you never would expect to happen,” said Adam Boyd, who was working at a nearby shop.

Boyd said when he heard the loud sound, he rushed outside to help.

“As soon as I ran outside, I see the last of the tree just slowly falling and as it is falling, it is taking out the tops of the palm trees that are in the area and just collapses,” he said. “My first instincts along with everybody else that was in the area was let’s just help — let’s run over there and see if there is anybody trapped underneath.”

Following the incident, Hilton Hawaiian Village released the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with those who have been affected and their families. Our hotel team along with several guests responded immediately and the proper authorities were contacted. The wellbeing, safety and security of our guests and team members are of paramount importance.”

Crews have since closed off the area as an investigation continues as to what caused the branch to fall.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.