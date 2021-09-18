Baby Faces
Wis. quadruple homicide suspect in custody

Suggs has not been interviewed yet so there is no new information at this time.
By Samantha Nitz and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Wisconsin has surrendered to authorities.

According to WEAU, Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, turned himself turned himself into Gilbert, Arizona, Police Department Friday on a Dunn County warrant.

According to a release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Suggs has been living in the Phoenix area recently before traveling back to Minn. in the last couple of weeks.

It is unknown how Suggs traveled back to Arizona this week. Suggs has not been interviewed yet, so there is no new information at this time.

He will be taken to Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

The investigation will continue with the assistance of St. Paul Police Department, Minnesota BCA and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WEAU. All rights reserved.

