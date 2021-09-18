Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

IU Health: 125 no longer employed after declining vaccine

Officials did not say whether those workers quit or were fired, saying in a statement that they...
Officials did not say whether those workers quit or were fired, saying in a statement that they “chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization.”(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s largest hospital system says more than 100 workers are no longer employed with the health network after they did not comply with its mandate for all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Indiana University Health said Thursday that 125 employees had departed from the hospital system after a two-week unpaid suspension period that ended Sept. 14.

Officials did not say whether those workers quit or were fired, saying in a statement that they “chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization.”

IU Health did not provide details on what kinds of positions were affected, or whether any of the employees worked in bedside care. The 125 former employees were a small percentage of IU Health’s work force of about 36,000.

IU Health announced in June that it would require all its doctors, nurses and other employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1. The health system operates 15 hospitals and dozens of outpatient clinics around the state.

Two weeks ago, IU Health said suspended employees would be allowed to return to work if they attested to partial or full vaccination. At the time, it said that fewer than 300 workers had been suspended, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

Around the U.S., more than 150 hospital systems have issued vaccination mandates to employees. Hospitals have borne the brunt of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TKia Bevily, Morris Bevily IV, and Jurayah Smith (bottom) - Source: Claiborne Co. SO / WLBT
Mother of murdered toddler in Claiborne Co. speaks out after alleged killer is granted new trial
The location will be 20,000-square-feet larger than the one in Robertsdale, AL., which sits at...
Buc-ee’s in South Mississippi will be bigger than Alabama location, county developer says
Firefighters are on the scene after three houses caught on fire in a Madison subdivision...
Firefighters on the scene of 3 house fires in Madison subdivision
The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
U.S. Marshals investigating after handcuffed suspect hit in face
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone

Latest News

The location will be 20,000-square-feet larger than the one in Robertsdale, AL., which sits at...
Buc-ee’s in South Mississippi will be bigger than Alabama location, county developer says
Some of the most talented LEGO artists coming to Pearl over the weekend
Some of the most talented LEGO artists coming to Pearl over the weekend
Molly Ruth Netherland, 79, missing since Thursday.
Search for missing Kemper County woman enters third week
State economist releases report on potential impacts of Medicade expansion in Mississippi
State economist releases report on potential impacts of Medicaid expansion in Mississippi
The war of words between Tate Reeves and Joe Biden continues to escalate
The war of words between Tate Reeves and Joe Biden continues to escalate