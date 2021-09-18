First Alert Forecast: mild, muggy, & unsettled conditions likely to carry thru Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s toasty and muggy out today with temperatures in the 80s across majority of the area. We do have some showers and thunderstorms on the radar this evening, but a lot of us are seeing a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a slight chance for a stray shower overnight, but rain chances will taper off for the most part. It will feel mild and humid out overnight as temperatures fall to the 70s.

Sunday’s forecast will also feature another chance to see scattered showers and storms at times. It wouldn’t hurt to have an umbrella on standby in case you have to dodge a downpour at some point! Other than the rain chances, it will be muggy out again tomorrow with highs back in the mid 80s. This pattern of elevated rain chances and very humid conditions will carry through Tuesday.

Big chances are on the way starting on Wednesday, which is the first day of Fall! A cold front will move in late Tuesday and into Wednesday day and will finally put an end to the unsettled pattern. It will be so beautiful out by the end of the work week with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and fall-like conditions. At this time, we are expecting to see highs in the upper 70s to near 80° with overnight lows dipping to the 50s. Bring on the cooler weather!

