First Alert Forecast: elevated rain chances & muggy conditions continue through the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s going to be another day around here with high humidity levels and elevated rain chances. It will feel quite muggy and mild out through the day with temperatures expected to top out in the 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Similar to the past few days now, scattered showers and storms will be possible at times today here in central MS. Best chances for rain will likely be this afternoon and evening. Today won’t be a washout by any means, but just prepare to see a downpour at any time during the day. Although a stray shower is possible overnight, rain chances will overall taper off with temperatures dropping back to the 70s.

The unsettled weather pattern will stick around with us though the rest of the weekend and even into the start of the upcoming work week. It’s best to continue to keep your raingear on standby with daily chances for rain in the forecast over the next few days.

The good news is we are really in for a treat by mid to late week! A cold front is forecast to push in on Wednesday which will put an end to the unsettled conditions. A much drier air mass will replace the tropical one. This means we will see a big drop in humidity levels just in time for the first days of Fall! We are also expecting to turn a cooler as well with highs around 80 degrees and lows in the 50s by the end of the work week.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.