Drive-thru vaccination drive to take place in Vicksburg

(WAVE 3 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A drive-thru vaccination drive is to take place in Vicksburg for those 12 and older.

It is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, at the Vicksburg Mall.

Moderna and Pfeizer vaccines will be available and booster shots for the immunocompromised will also be available.

There will be COVID-19 testing as well.

Remember, parental permission is needed for children to be vaccinated.

