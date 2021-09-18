Baby Faces
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting at Golden Nugget Casino

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of Gulfport. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of Gulfport. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.(Raya Barnes)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials have identified the victim that was killed in an overnight shooting at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of Gulfport. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to family and friends we’ve contacted through social media, Johnson was a father of three, two daughters, and a son. He was also a barber at King’s Barbershop in Gulfport.

According to family and friends we’ve contacted through social media, Johnson was a father of...
According to family and friends we’ve contacted through social media, Johnson was a father of three, two daughters, and a son. He was also a barber at King’s Barbershop in Gulfport.(Raya Barnes)

Police began receiving 911 calls around 12:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting inside the casino. Police said two people got into an argument on the gaming floor, then took things outside where it got physical.

Johnson eventually went back inside the casino, but the suspect followed him and fired multiple close-range shots at the victim on the gaming floor, according to police.

Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree murder.

Officers from Biloxi police and surrounding jurisdictions responded and arrested Jones, armed with a pistol, in the area of the Biloxi Bay Bridge.

Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree murder.
Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree murder.(Biloxi Police Department)

He’s being held at the Harrison County jail on a $1 million bond.

What started the fight between Jones and Randy Johnson is the question authorities can’t answer yet. That and whether the two knew each other prior to the shooting is part of the ongoing investigation.

