Buc-ee’s in South Mississippi will be bigger than Alabama location, county developer says

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers of the highly anticipated super-sized Buc-ee’s gas station are making sure the location gives South Mississippi the traffic, revenue, and recognition that it deserves.

According to Bill Lavers, Executive Director of the Harrison County Development Commission, the location will be 20,000-square-feet larger than the one in Robertsdale, AL., which sits at a whopping 50,000-square-feet.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, and I don’t count anything until I can walk in the door and buy some beaver nuggets in this case,” said Lavers. “We’re going to be doing a lot of work, and paperwork, but great things for the Coast, and for Mississippi.”

The nearly 80,000 square foot business will be located at the exit off Menge Avenue and Interstate 10. Along with constructions jobs during the building phase, the company is also expected to create approximately 200 jobs starting at $15 an hour, and bring in a projected 5 million visitors.

But there’s still a lot of work to do, and it’ll be at least another two years before the project is completed.

“And one thing different is that plans are being reviewed by MDOT. MDOT will oversee the project with Buc-ee’s being the contractor which will speed things up a bit,” said Lavers.

Buc-ee’s, which is a Texas-based business, has become a bit of a cultural phenomenon, offering an expansive building stocked full of beaver-themed merchandise.

Nestled amongst the apparel and souvenirs, the popular convenience store sells a variety of beef jerky, freshly made fudge and barbecue, as well as its famous beaver nuggets.

Buc-ee’s currently holds world records for the largest convenience store and the longest car wash.

