Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Buc-ee’s in South Mississippi will be bigger than Alabama location, county developer says

The location will be 20,000-square-feet larger than the one in Robertsdale, AL., which sits at...
The location will be 20,000-square-feet larger than the one in Robertsdale, AL., which sits at a whopping 50,000-square-feet.(Buc-ee’s)
By Akim Powell
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers of the highly anticipated super-sized Buc-ee’s gas station are making sure the location gives South Mississippi the traffic, revenue, and recognition that it deserves.

According to Bill Lavers, Executive Director of the Harrison County Development Commission, the location will be 20,000-square-feet larger than the one in Robertsdale, AL., which sits at a whopping 50,000-square-feet.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, and I don’t count anything until I can walk in the door and buy some beaver nuggets in this case,” said Lavers. “We’re going to be doing a lot of work, and paperwork, but great things for the Coast, and for Mississippi.”

Buc-ee's is NOW OPEN in Alabama. I-10 Exit 49 @ Baldwin Beach Express.

Posted by Buc-ee's on Monday, January 21, 2019

The nearly 80,000 square foot business will be located at the exit off Menge Avenue and Interstate 10. Along with constructions jobs during the building phase, the company is also expected to create approximately 200 jobs starting at $15 an hour, and bring in a projected 5 million visitors.

We're hiring exceptional Food Service Management! Visit http://bit.ly/DFWAFSM to apply today!

Posted by Buc-ee's on Wednesday, December 19, 2018

But there’s still a lot of work to do, and it’ll be at least another two years before the project is completed.

“And one thing different is that plans are being reviewed by MDOT. MDOT will oversee the project with Buc-ee’s being the contractor which will speed things up a bit,” said Lavers.

Buc-ee’s, which is a Texas-based business, has become a bit of a cultural phenomenon, offering an expansive building stocked full of beaver-themed merchandise.

Nestled amongst the apparel and souvenirs, the popular convenience store sells a variety of beef jerky, freshly made fudge and barbecue, as well as its famous beaver nuggets.

Buc-ee’s currently holds world records for the largest convenience store and the longest car wash.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TKia Bevily, Morris Bevily IV, and Jurayah Smith (bottom) - Source: Claiborne Co. SO / WLBT
Mother of murdered toddler in Claiborne Co. speaks out after alleged killer is granted new trial
Firefighters are on the scene after three houses caught on fire in a Madison subdivision...
Firefighters on the scene of 3 house fires in Madison subdivision
The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
U.S. Marshals investigating after handcuffed suspect hit in face
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone

Latest News

Former Lady Luck Casino is now Bally’s Vicksburg
USDA announces $16.6M in grants for veteran farmers, ranchers
More than 360,000 families in Mississippi will get a child tax credit in July
Generic Image
Miss. BBB gets 8 calls in one day about a Publisher’s Clearing House scam
Jackson hosts National Square Dance Convention’s 70th anniversary
Jackson hosts National Square Dance Convention’s 70th anniversary