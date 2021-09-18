1 person injured after wreck involving school bus in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was injured after a school bus and truck collided in Simpson County.

According to Lt. Investigator Chris Wallace with the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department, the call came right after 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Mendenhall High School bus was on its regular route when the wreck happened. No children were injured.

The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.